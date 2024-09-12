NEXT (LON:NXT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10,380.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as £103.80 ($135.74) and last traded at £102.85 ($134.50), with a volume of 1441796 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at £101.90 ($133.25).

NEXT Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,553.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,490.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9,168.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.65.

About NEXT

(Get Free Report)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Property Management; and Franchise, Sourcing, and other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.