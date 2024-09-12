Nick Sanderson Sells 7,288 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Sanderson sold 7,288 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.55), for a total value of £25,362.24 ($33,166.26).

Great Portland Estates Price Performance

Shares of LON GPE opened at GBX 351.50 ($4.60) on Thursday. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 327.50 ($4.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 457.40 ($5.98). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -348.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 344.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 423.25 ($5.53).

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

