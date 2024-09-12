NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in NiSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth $43,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho began coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NiSource Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NI opened at $33.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.