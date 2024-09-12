Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen increased their price target on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.23.

NYSE JWN opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. Nordstrom has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $24.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 33.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 101.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

