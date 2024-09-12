NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.87

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.87 and traded as high as C$5.24. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$5.22, with a volume of 579,260 shares changing hands.

NWH.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

