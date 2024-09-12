Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) traded down 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 71.62 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 74.22 ($0.97). 321,269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 631,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.30 ($1.06).

Novacyt Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £52.82 million, a P/E ratio of -183.33 and a beta of -1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 4.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 63.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57.76.

Novacyt Company Profile

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests for a range of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Primer Design, Lab21 Products, and IT-IS International segments.

