NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 56.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,703,000 after purchasing an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 359,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 130,927 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NovoCure by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,378,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after purchasing an additional 125,715 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on NVCR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NovoCure Trading Up 2.0 %

NovoCure stock opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.51. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $24.74.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.