Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Bought by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $158,000.

In related news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $933,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $504,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,002 shares in the company, valued at $781,870.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $70,443.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $933,250.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,751 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.23. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRIX. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

