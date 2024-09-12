Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.14

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.95. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 36,441 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAZ. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 99,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 94,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

