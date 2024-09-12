Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.14

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.14 and traded as high as $11.95. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.92, with a volume of 36,441 shares.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
