Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.10

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and traded as low as $18.03. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 37,209 shares.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1535 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.
