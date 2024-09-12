Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $18.10

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.10 and traded as low as $18.03. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 37,209 shares.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1535 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

