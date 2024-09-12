Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.93

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.30. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 349,708 shares traded.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRK. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $150,000. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 12,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

