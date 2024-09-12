Oak Family Advisors LLC Buys 3,956 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 817.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,440 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at $671,632,585.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at $512,509,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock valued at $451,910,522. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

