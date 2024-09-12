Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives $2.18 Average PT from Brokerages

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.18.

Several research firms have issued reports on OLPX. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Olaplex from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of Olaplex stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 2.42. Olaplex has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Olaplex news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 183,493 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $376,160.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 241,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Olaplex by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

