Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,570 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.41% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $24,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,103,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,917,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,721,000 after purchasing an additional 156,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,978,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $578.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $224,278.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $551,978.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

