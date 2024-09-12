OLO (NYSE:OLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OLO in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on OLO from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

OLO stock opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. OLO has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.27.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OLO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $51,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,423 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $51,072.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,725.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $51,597.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 414,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,574.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,148 shares of company stock worth $554,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 1,737.5% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 562,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 531,444 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,917,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in OLO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,411,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 416,851 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 114.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 710,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of OLO by 154.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 567,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 344,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

