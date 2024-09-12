Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Omnicell from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Omnicell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Omnicell from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $43.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicell has a 12-month low of $25.12 and a 12-month high of $56.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.37. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $276.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Omnicell’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 248.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 36.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

(Get Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.