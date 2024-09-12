Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Receives $85.61 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Onsemi
Insider Transactions at Onsemi
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onsemi
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Onsemi by 36.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. STF Management LP grew its holdings in Onsemi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Onsemi by 24.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Onsemi by 5.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Onsemi Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ON opened at $70.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $99.45.
Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Onsemi Company Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Onsemi
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.