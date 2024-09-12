Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LPRO shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Open Lending

Open Lending Price Performance

LPRO stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $645.87 million, a PE ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Open Lending has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.32 and a current ratio of 13.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $26.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.03 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $1,702,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 16,094,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,749,000 after acquiring an additional 546,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,088,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after purchasing an additional 658,240 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Open Lending by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. The company offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.