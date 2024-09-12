OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Up 5.2%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.87 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 18.87 ($0.25). 303,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 320,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.94 ($0.23).

OptiBiotix Health Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -960.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.80.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the discovery and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

