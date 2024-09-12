Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $155.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.68.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $160.52.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 10.3% in the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,127,000. Finally, Creekside Partners acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

