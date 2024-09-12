Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.16 and its 200 day moving average is $129.32. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Oracle news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

