Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,157,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

