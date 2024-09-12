Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $175.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

Shares of ORCL opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

