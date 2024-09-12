Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ORCL. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $433.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,010,030.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

