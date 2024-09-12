Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Sets New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $156.45 and last traded at $155.63, with a volume of 2505840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.89.

The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average of $129.32.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

