Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $157.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $433.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Werlinich Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.6% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

