Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

OGD stock opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. Orbit Garant Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Get Orbit Garant Drilling alerts:

About Orbit Garant Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, Central and South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbit Garant Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.