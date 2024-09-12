Orbit Garant Drilling (OGD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 19th.
Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance
OGD stock opened at C$0.56 on Thursday. Orbit Garant Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.43 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.62.
About Orbit Garant Drilling
