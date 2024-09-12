O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.6% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 69.2% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,112.63 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,097.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,070.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.