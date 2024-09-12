Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $24.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

Several research analysts have commented on OSCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Oscar Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 68,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $1,240,914.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 884,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,906,991.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069. Corporate insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Oscar Health by 27.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Stock Up 18.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $20.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68, a P/E/G ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.