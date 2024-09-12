OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock Position Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1,021.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $140.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.04 and a 12-month high of $158.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.25.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $480.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSIS. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

