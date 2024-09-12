Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.87% from the company’s current price.

ODV has been the subject of several other research reports. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Osisko Development from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Osisko Development from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Osisko Development Price Performance

Shares of CVE ODV opened at C$2.69 on Tuesday. Osisko Development has a 1-year low of C$2.32 and a 1-year high of C$5.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$229.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Development will post 0.1715152 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

