Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) PT Lowered to $20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OR. TD Securities upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of OR stock opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $18.34.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 36.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 36,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

