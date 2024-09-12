Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Trading 9.4% Higher

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 2,125,118 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,371% from the average session volume of 144,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Ostin Technology Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41.

About Ostin Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ostin Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ostin Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.