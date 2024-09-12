Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Receives $4.70 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $1.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $4.10.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,237.15% and a negative return on equity of 33.40%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,077,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 489,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75,530 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

