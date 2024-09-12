Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). Approximately 517,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 709,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.48 ($0.07).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on OBD
Oxford BioDynamics Trading Down 0.8 %
Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile
Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford BioDynamics
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Goldilocks CPI Report Leads Market to Sell Off, Lower Lows Ahead
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- GameStop: Earnings Won’t Save It, Dilution Points to Trouble
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Dividend Aristocrats or Dividend Kings: Which Is Best for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford BioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford BioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.