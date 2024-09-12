Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.95 ($0.06). Approximately 517,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 709,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.48 ($0.07).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The firm has a market cap of £13.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform that enables screening, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of 3D genomic biomarkers to diagnose patients.

