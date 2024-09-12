PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Decreased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 173.9% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 15.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 709,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after buying an additional 95,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $94.25 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $80.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.90.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.73.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

