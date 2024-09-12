Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($74.23) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($73.86). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($74.23), with a volume of 388,508 shares traded.
Paddy Power Betfair Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,676 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,676.
Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile
Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.
See Also
