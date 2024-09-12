Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Increased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 286,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,834,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,023,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,875,000 after acquiring an additional 277,623 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,829,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,326,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,575,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $84,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,026 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $84,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $834,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,329,596. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

