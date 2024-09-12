Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Pan African Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 0.96 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,333.33%.
Pan African Resources Company Profile
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
