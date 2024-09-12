Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 458 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 66,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.8% during the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 832,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $207.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $225.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

