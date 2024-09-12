Paul Martin Purcell Sells 8,400 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,983,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12.
  • On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.
  • On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $496,639.36.
  • On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00.
  • On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.
  • On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.
  • On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.
  • On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.
  • On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.

Sezzle Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.17 million and a P/E ratio of 61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $142.48.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SEZL. B. Riley increased their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL)

