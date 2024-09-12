Paul Martin Purcell Sells 8,400 Shares of Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $1,103,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,983,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paul Martin Purcell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 5,712 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $774,033.12.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,512 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.98, for a total transaction of $852,941.76.

On Friday, August 30th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 10,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $1,342,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,808 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $496,639.36.

On Monday, August 26th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 500 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total value of $63,560.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Paul Martin Purcell sold 8,731 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.43, for a total value of $1,130,053.33.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Martin Purcell sold 15,000 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.42, for a total value of $2,001,300.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 19,187 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total transaction of $2,446,534.37.

On Friday, August 16th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,556 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total transaction of $193,613.08.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Paul Martin Purcell sold 800 shares of Sezzle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $100,840.00.

Sezzle Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Sezzle stock opened at $140.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.17 million and a P/E ratio of 61.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.93. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $142.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Sezzle ( NASDAQ:SEZL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.35 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the 1st quarter valued at $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at about $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sezzle during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SEZL. B. Riley increased their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

