PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 233.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 123,033.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on PENN shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered PENN Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.77.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,730,149.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Anuj Dhanda bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.40 per share, with a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,023.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden bought 54,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $999,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,730,149.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.10. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. PENN Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.