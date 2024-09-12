Pennant International Group (LON:PEN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.96

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.96 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 26.40 ($0.35). Pennant International Group shares last traded at GBX 26.80 ($0.35), with a volume of 28,000 shares.

Pennant International Group Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 26.96. The firm has a market cap of £11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -893.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.33), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,385.12). Company insiders own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

