Pensana (LON:PRE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14.98 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.19 ($0.19). Approximately 1,864,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the average daily volume of 665,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

Pensana Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £42.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,430.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pensana

In other Pensana news, insider Paul Campbell Atherley sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24), for a total value of £11,700 ($15,300.12). Company insiders own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Pensana Company Profile

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

