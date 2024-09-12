Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,507 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 492,128 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

TLK opened at $20.07 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk ( NYSE:TLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Further Reading

