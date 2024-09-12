Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target Increased to $3.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.49.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 32.9 %

NASDAQ WOOF opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.73.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter worth $44,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.