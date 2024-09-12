Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. Sells 3,250 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total value of $398,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Entergy Stock Up 0.5 %

ETR opened at $122.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.53 and a 200-day moving average of $109.57. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $123.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,876,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth $42,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 42.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 906,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,027,000 after buying an additional 268,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,017,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.50 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.04.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

