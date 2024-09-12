Petredis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 5.0% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 206,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,278 shares during the period. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Apple by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $247.61 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.62.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $20,644,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,543 shares in the company, valued at $39,542,136.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 8,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,958,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,469,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $222.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $223.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.06. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $237.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 147.15%. The company had revenue of $85.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

