PFG Investments LLC Acquires 6,097 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 389,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,384,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,561 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $86,227,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 151.4% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 45,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

