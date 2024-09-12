PFG Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

PFG Investments LLC increased its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Matisse Capital bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,603 shares during the period.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

